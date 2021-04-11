Watch Rafael Devers Crush Home Run In Third Consecutive Game

NESN Logo Sign In

With the way Rafael Devers now is rolling, it’s easy to forget the Red Sox third baseman was slumping to start the season.

Devers, who went hitless over his first three games of the campaign, launched his third home run in as many games Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. The 24-year-old’s latest round-tripper came off Orioles right-handed reliever Mac Sceroler, who paid the price for leaving a splitter high in the strike zone. The fifth-inning blast gave the visitors an 8-1 lead over the O’s.

Rafael Devers has now homered in 3 straight games. pic.twitter.com/zYPUS867QX — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2021

Devers’ three-run home run looked awfully similar to the long balls he crushed in the first two contests of the three-game series between American League East rivals.

His latest homer wasn’t his first highlight of the finale, however. Devers flashed the leather in the second inning when he turned an unassisted double play.

