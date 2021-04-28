Garrett Richards Was Locked In For Game 1 Of Red Sox-Mets Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got the win in the first out of two games against the New York Mets and Garrett Richards’ performance was a big reason why.

Richards looked like a completely different pitcher Tuesday night when compared to his previous starts this season. The right-hander dominated in the 2-1 victory, and there were noticeable changes in his delivery.

Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo discuss Richard’s changes and break down what led to his success.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images