Nathan Eovaldi gave the Boston Red Sox a much-needed 6 1/3 innings of work after a doubleheader Sunday saw them use a slew of pitchers.

And Eovaldi was more than prepared for the 11 a.m. ET start.

Monday, as you know, marked Patriots’ Day, so the Red Sox played on the morning of what usually is Marathon Monday. Eovaldi racked up 10 strikeouts in Boston’s 11-4 win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park to help the Red Sox move to 11-6.

The right-hander was preparing for this start for the last few days in order to get his body acclimated to the earlier-than-normal start.

“I knew right after my last start in Minnesota that I had this game,” Eovaldi told reporters after the win. “So I was waking up early, getting the body going, moving around a lot. I was prepared for it.