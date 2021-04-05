The Red Sox and Bruins both will be in action Monday, and NESN networks will provide you with full coverage for both games.
The Sox will open a three-game set with the reigning American League champion Rays at Fenway Park. Full coverage of the Tampa Bay-Boston series opener can be seen on NESN. Pregame action kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” with the game to follow at 7 p.m. ET. Stay locked on NESN for a full hour of Rays-Red Sox postgame coverage after the final out is made.
The Bruins, meanwhile, will host the Flyers on Monday. Full coverage for the first tilt of the home-and-home set between Boston and Philadelphia can be seen on NESN+. This starts with “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” at 6 p.m. ET, followed by puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. NESN+ also will air a full hour of Flyers-Bruins postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.
Here is a full rundown for Monday’s Red Sox and Bruins TV programming. All times are Eastern.
NESN
6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”
6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday Live”
7 p.m.: Rays at Red Sox
10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”
10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”
12 a.m.: “Bruins In 2”
2 a.m.: “Sox in 2”
NESN+
6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”
6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live”
7 p.m.: Flyers at Bruins
9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live”
10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”
10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”
12 a.m.: “Sox In 2”
For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.