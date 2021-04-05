NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Bruins both will be in action Monday, and NESN networks will provide you with full coverage for both games.

The Sox will open a three-game set with the reigning American League champion Rays at Fenway Park. Full coverage of the Tampa Bay-Boston series opener can be seen on NESN. Pregame action kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” with the game to follow at 7 p.m. ET. Stay locked on NESN for a full hour of Rays-Red Sox postgame coverage after the final out is made.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will host the Flyers on Monday. Full coverage for the first tilt of the home-and-home set between Boston and Philadelphia can be seen on NESN+. This starts with “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” at 6 p.m. ET, followed by puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. NESN+ also will air a full hour of Flyers-Bruins postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.

Here is a full rundown for Monday’s Red Sox and Bruins TV programming. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m.: Rays at Red Sox

10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

12 a.m.: “Bruins In 2”

2 a.m.: “Sox in 2”

NESN+

6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m.: Flyers at Bruins

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”

10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

12 a.m.: “Sox In 2”

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images