Jayson Tatum Believes Celtics Finally Are Headed In Right Direction

Let’s be honest, this is not the season anyone expected of the Boston Celtics.

But has the team finally found its spark?

The Celtics are winners of three straight games on the back of Sunday’s crazy comeback victory over the Denver Nuggets. Boston got off to one of its classic sluggish starts, but turned things around with a 22-3 run to start the fourth quarter following a 9-0 run to finish the third.

This win is just one example of Boston’s improved resilience of late. After all, the team is notorious for blowing leads this season.

But that did not happen Sunday afternoon.