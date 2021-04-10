NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum rightfully is basking in kudos, as making Boston Celtics history is no small feat.

The 23-year-old Celtics star became the youngest Boston player to score 50-plus points in a game Friday night at TD Garden, when he dropped a career-high 53 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an overtime victory.

Tatum’s scoring outburst secured the record Larry Bird previously held for 38 years, and the former became the first Celtics player to score 53 and the team’s highest scorer in a single game since the latter did so 36-plus years ago.

Jayson Tatum became the youngest 50-point scorer in Celtics history.



Tatum's 53 points were the most since Larry Bird scored a franchise-record 60 in 1985. pic.twitter.com/rjJ4jKFSnZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 10, 2021

Jayson Tatum becomes the first @celtics player to score 53+ points since Larry Bird (60 points on Mar. 12, 1985). pic.twitter.com/tVr2lIsuM0 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 10, 2021

Bird breached the 50-point barrier for the first time March 30, 1983 when he scored scored 53 against the Indiana Pacers. Bird was 26 and in his fourth NBA season at the time.

Tatum turned 23 in March, so he set this record by a comfortable margin.

Although Bird possesses a host of other Celtics records, seeing “Jayson Tatum” bump him from one top spot must make Boston fans of all ages proud.

