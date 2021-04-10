Bruins Injuries: Promising Tuukka Rask, Charlie McAvoy Updates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will remain without Charlie McAvoy and Tuukka Rask this weekend due to injuries, but the upcoming week could mark their returns.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared encouraging updates on both players Saturday afternoon ahead of Boston’s matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Charlie is skating,” Cassidy said. “I don’t believe he’ll be available (Sunday), that’s the word I got from the medical staff, but I won’t completely rule him out, but we’re targeting more Tuesday. …

“Tuukka skated yesterday, had a good practice with the main group, and is progressing well. He’s off ice today, will skate tomorrow and my guess is we’ll target next week’s games — Tuesday or Thursday — so hopefully a few more days benefits him.”

Rask has not played since March 25, when he left after the first period because he reaggravated a back injury sustained March 7. It was his first game back in action when the ailment flared back up.

McAvoy has not played since Monday due to an upper-body injury. He has been in Boston for a few days now.

With Rask out, the Bruins are turning to Jeremy Swayman for the third straight game Saturday, then Dan Vladar will be in net Sunday.

Kevan Miller goes up to the top pairing with McAvoy out, but Miller all but certainly won’t play Sunday as the team approaches things cautiously with his knee. That would pave the way for Jarred Tinordi to draw into the lineup for the first time since April 3.

Jaroslav Halak remains in the COVID-19 protocol. Even when he’s eligible to come off the list, Cassidy said it’ll probably take the netminder a few days to get back up to speed. With Swayman and Vladar playing so well though, rushing Halak back does not seem necessary.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images