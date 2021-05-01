NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum certainly was happy when he scored 53 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a nine-point win earlier this month, but he was quick to express how it wasn’t the same seeing how his son, Deuce, wasn’t in the stands.

Well, Tatum made up for that Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, and with Deuce in the front row, scored a career-high 60 points to help the Celtics mount a 143-140 comeback win at TD Garden.

Tatum’s 60 points wasn’t just a career-high, though. It also tied him for the most points in franchise history with Celtics legend Larry Bird.

“When I’m playing, I don’t think about it,” Tatum said on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast immediately after the game. “Maybe later tonight or tomorrow I’ll realize how special it is. I’m just glad. I said I was going to do it again when Deuce was here, I think that was the most special part.”

Tatum said he knew he had 50 points going into the overtime, but was concentrated on helping the Boston get the win.

“Tatum was amazing, as you know, and we needed every one of those 60 points,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said.