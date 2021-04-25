Joey Logano Crash: NASCAR Driver Goes Airborne In Wild Talladega Wreck

Thankfully, Logano is OK

Joey Logano found himself in the middle of a wild wreck Sunday during NASCAR’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver was among the mix to win the first of three stages before getting pushed in the rear bumper by Denny Hamlin. Logano flipped upside down and slid down the track before popping back upright.

Logano is OK.

Check it out:

Leading up to the crash, Matt DiBenedetto led the field in his No. 21 Ford ahead of Ryan Blaney, Logano, Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The stage ended under caution with DiBenedetto in the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images

