Kendrick Perkins Delivers Eye-Opening Message To Celtics’ Bench Players

The Boston Celtics nearly coughed up a huge lead to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Staples Center, thanks in large to a poor performance from Brad Stevens’ bench.

The C’s ultimately avoided disaster to secure a 121-113 win — Boston’s seventh victory in eight games — but the unnecessary tense moments down the stretch forced Stevens to put Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart back into the contest.

Kendrick Perkins wasn’t happy.

The former Celtics center delivered a strong message to the team’s bench players during NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage, pointing out just how important every opportunity on the floor is for them as they seek to carve out roles in the NBA.

“When you come into the game, you’re still fighting for your livelihood,” Perkins said. “We’re talking about guys who are still on rookie contracts. When you’re on a rookie contract, every minute is valuable. Every possession is valuable.