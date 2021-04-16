NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson is locked up for the 2021 season.

The New England Patriots cornerback officially signed his second-round restricted free agent tender with the team Friday, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed. Jackson posted a photo of himself signing the deal on his Instagram page.

Interested teams now cannot sign Jackson to an offer sheet, though the Patriots theoretically could trade him before the season begins. His tender is a one-year, $3.384 million contract that sets Jackson up for a sizable payday in 2022.

Jackson joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he ranked second in the NFL in interceptions with nine — trailing only Miami Dolphins All-Pro Xavien Howard — though he struggled at times when injuries sidelined top corner Stephon Gilmore.

Over the last three seasons, Howard is the only NFL player with more interceptions than Jackson (17). Jackson’s 11 total takeaways in 2020 (nine picks, two fumble recoveries) was the second-highest single-season total in franchise history and the highest of the Bill Belichick era. Ron Hall holds the Patriots record with 13 takeaways (11 INTs, two fumble recoveries) in 1964.