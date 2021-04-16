Jaylen Brown, Celtics ‘Feeling Good’ After Sweeping West Coast Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are heading back to Boston after sweeping their three-game road trip following Thursday’s victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics have won five straight games and seven of their last eight. Brown expressed how it has the group feeling good after an extended stretch in which Boston was constantly at or below .500.

“We came out here on the West Coast and we wanted to leave back home feeling good about ourselves, and we do,” Brown said on the TNT broadcast after Boston’s 121-113 win at Staples Center. “That’s big for us. We’ve been struggling up and down. Second half of the season we look to be better than the first half so we’re trying to ramp it up a little bit.”

Boston’s win over LA comes after the C’s came back to defeat the Denver Nuggets and held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, both who are among the top six seeds in the Western Conference playoff picture.

And the Celtics couldn’t have done so without Brown. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens probably put it best on a postgame video conference.