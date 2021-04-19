Liverpool Among 12 Top European Soccer Teams Forming Super League

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool FC is among 12 of soccer’s most elite clubs that have announced plans to establish a European Super League.

And to no surprise, the plan was met unfavorably by FIFA and UEFA.

The mid-week tournament, which would be a direct competitor of the UEFA Champions League, would soon have 15 teams as laid out in a joint press release. It currently is comprised of prominent Premier League, Serie A and La Liga teams unsatisfied with revenue sharing.

In addition to Liverpool, English teams also include Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Italian clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus as well as Spains’ Barcelona, Real Madrid and AtlÃ©tico Madrid. As things stand now, no French or German clubs were involved yet, but you could expect a squad like Bayern Munich or Paris Saint Germain to fill out some of the three final spots.

“The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model,” the statement read. “Further, for a number of years, the Founding Clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.