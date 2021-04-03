Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlights From Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Diogo Jota came off the bench and scored twice as Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over Arsenal.

The Reds were in the ascendancy from the first whistle of Saturday’s contest at Emirates Stadium, but had to wait until midway through the second half to finally take the lead when Jota headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant cross just a few minutes after his introduction.

Mohamed Salah added a quickfire second with a clinical finish, before Jota completed the scoring by smashing in a pass from the No. 11 from close range late.

Victory, coupled with Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day, lifts Jurgen Klopp’s team to within two points of fourth place in the table.

