MLB Rumors: Dodgers’ David Price To Auction 2020 World Series Ring

David Price opted out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Friday, he received a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, as you likely remember, defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in October in the Fall Classic. Friday marked the home opener at Dodger Stadium when Price and the rest of the team saw their new bling in person during the pregame ceremony.

Price, who was moved to the Dodgers’ bullpen before the 2021 season started, won’t be keeping his ring, though.

The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin reported the left-hander will be auctioning it off to benefit the Players Alliance, which helps “create an inclusive culture within baseball and the community, where differences are leveraged to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most.”

Price also won a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2018.