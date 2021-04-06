MLB Rumors: Rockies’ Coors Field Expected To Host 2021 All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball reportedly has selected a new home for its 2021 All-Star Game.

Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, is expected to host this year’s event, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The league moved the game from its original location at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, after Georgia legislators passed a controversial law that restricts voting rights in the state. The 2021 MLB Draft also has been moved from Atlanta.

“Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday.

The Braves “are deeply disappointed” by MLB’s decision to change its venue and called businesses, employees and fans in Georgia “victims of this decision.”

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city,” the team said in its own statement Friday.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Thursday, July 13.

