Mo Vaughn Joins Tom Caron To Discuss Jackie Robinson’s Legacy

Major League Baseball observed Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th, and 16th this year.

In 1997, the MLB honored Jackie Robinson by making his no. 42 the first uniform to be retired across the entire sport. Players who were wearing no. 42 at the time could choose to continue wearing it until they retired.

Mo Vaughn was the last Red Sox player to ever wear the number for the Red Sox.

Former Red Sox great Mo Vaughn joined Tom Caron on Sunday’s edition of the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to discuss Jackie Robinson’s legacy.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images