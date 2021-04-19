Red Sox Notes: Boston Hopes To ‘Reset,” Tie Series With White Sox

“We got a chance to split the series (Monday) and we got a Nate (Eovaldi) on the mound.”

The final tilt of the four-game series is another day game, and will cap off a tough two series stretch of double headers and day games.

Cora believes getting players back to their normal routines will get Boston back on track.

“But it’s not an excuse,” Cora explained. “The way I see it, we have one more day to grind, right? And then, it seems like from Tuesday on, as far as the timing of everything, it’s like the regular season. We’ve been playing a lot of day games, we’ve been doing a good job, but it feels like okay, now we’re gonna play a lot of last night news again, we can reset. Get back to your routine of the regular season and go from there.”

Here are a few other notes from Game 2 of the doubleheader:

— MartÃ­n PÃ©rez’s start was so-so, as he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned funs off seven hits (including a home run) with no walks and four strikeouts.

But the Red Sox were happy that 41 of his 58 pitches were thrown for strike, and obviously, four hits didn’t help much.

“He battled,” Cora said of PÃ©rez. “He battled, and he was one pitch away from giving us a real chance to win, you know. We like the fact that he threw a lot of strikes. The changeup was okay today, wasn’t great, he went to his breaking ball. The breaking ball — we like it. But to put guys away, that’s not his pitch. He lives on dies up in the zone with a changeup, so good effort, but I don’t think we played good enough behind him.”

— For as good as the Red Sox offense has played, it was off in the doubleheader. Game 2 saw just four hits, making for 11 total on Sunday. And Boston had only one batter get walked all day.

Cora thinks it’s a combination of how aggressive the team has been at the plate and by nature of always playing from behind.