Nets Announce James Harden ‘Out Indefinitely’ After MRI

Facing the final stretch of the NBA season, there’s some bad news for the Brooklyn Nets about James Harden.

The nine-time All-Star guard hasn’t played in a game since April 5 (and he only saw four minutes on the court), missing the last six contests with a hamstring strain.

Now, head coach Steve Nash revealed, the team is “back to square one” with Harden’s rehab and return plan, but he could be back before the playoffs, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Steve Nash says: "We're back to square one… he will be back when he's back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner." https://t.co/F7G62wr9Rh — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021

“Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden experienced a setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday,” the team statement read. “Following an evaluation today which included an MRI, Harden will remain out indefinitely. Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate.”