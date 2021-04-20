Nets Announce James Harden ‘Out Indefinitely’ After MRI

Facing the final stretch of the NBA season, there’s some bad news for the Brooklyn Nets about James Harden.
The nine-time All-Star guard hasn’t played in a game since April 5 (and he only saw four minutes on the court), missing the last six contests with a hamstring strain.
Now, head coach Steve Nash revealed, the team is “back to square one” with Harden’s rehab and return plan, but he could be back before the playoffs, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.
“Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden experienced a setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday,” the team statement read. “Following an evaluation today which included an MRI, Harden will remain out indefinitely. Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate.”
The core trio of Harden and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have just played seven games together since Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets.
As things stand, Brooklyn sits second in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games out of first place behind the Philadelphia 76ers.