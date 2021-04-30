NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch Second, Third Rounds Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft carries on Friday night.

Following Thursday’s first round, the next two rounds of the draft are slated to be held on Day 2 in Cleveland. The final four rounds are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, all of whom were inactive Thursday, are slated to make their first picks of the draft Friday.

Here is how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 online and on TV:

When: Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images