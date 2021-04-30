NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch Second, Third Rounds Online, On TV

Plenty of high-end players still are available

The 2021 NFL Draft carries on Friday night.

Following Thursday’s first round, the next two rounds of the draft are slated to be held on Day 2 in Cleveland. The final four rounds are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, all of whom were inactive Thursday, are slated to make their first picks of the draft Friday.

Here is how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 online and on TV:

When: Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL Network

