NFL Draft Odds: There’s New Favorite To Go No. 3, And It’s Not Mac Jones

Jones was -400 yesterday https://t.co/Au55rbsJLU — Paul Howard (@paulyhoward) April 29, 2021

There really hasn’t been any notable reporting to support the shift in odds, but oddsmakers have a way of knowing these things before they actually happen. It’s possible, of course, that the shift in odds is driven by incoming bets, but it’s not like this is one sportsbook changing to protect its position. This is a pretty noticeable and fairly widespread change.

Maybe the more interesting question is whether it’s the 49ers who end up making that pick at No. 3. Obviously, they traded way up — even with Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster — because there’s someone they wanted to select. This could be media maneuvering, but there has been plenty of San Fran chatter over the last week or two; the Niners really haven’t done much to keep their plans a secret the way a team like the Patriots do.

Heck, on Thursday morning, we learned of a potential mega-offer made to the Green Bay Packers for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. It feels like the 49ers either haven’t made up their minds or currently lead the league in smoke screens. Whatever the case, it should be incredibly interesting to see how things play out ahead of Round 1.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images