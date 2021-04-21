NFL Draft Odds: With All-Pros Staying Put, How Will QB Shuffle Play Out?

Despite all the dramatic rumors, the biggest names have gone nowhere. Despite the expectation that five quarterbacks will be called early in the first round of the NFL draft April 29, no Super Bowl odds seem to be shifting anytime soon.

The biggest deal was minor. The Rams pulled the offseason’s first surprise by sending Jared Goff and two first-round picks to Detroit for veteran Matthew Stafford.

“That was the only quarterback move so far that we thought warranted moving any Super Bowl futures odds,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said. “Stafford is not an elite quarterback, but he’s one we respect and he’s an upgrade from Goff.”

The Rams’ odds to win the Super Bowl were lowered from 20-1 to 10-1 after acquiring Stafford, who went winless in three career postseason starts for the Lions yet was targeted as the quarterback who could lift Los Angeles to the next level.

“The Rams still have a quality team and they could win 10 games this year, but I don’t think the Rams are much better with Stafford,” Avello said.

The next notable wagering event is the draft, which is about hype, hope and rebuilding. The top two picks look like locks — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson to the Jets — yet rookie quarterbacks rarely move the needle on Super Bowl odds.

“The Jets have been drafting Wilson for the last six weeks,” said Michael Lombardi, a VSiN analyst and former NFL general manager.

The 49ers might or might not stand by veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting QB. San Francisco traded up for the No. 3 pick and is expected to take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. The best bet of the draft could be the BetMGM prop price of -300 on Jones to be the third overall pick.

“From the teams I’ve talked to, he has always been the third quarterback in this derby,” Lombardi said. “The 49ers wanted to guarantee they got Mac Jones.”

There’s a good shot five quarterbacks will go in the top 10, with Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance also set to be picked early. DraftKings on Feb. 23 posted a prop on the total number of quarterbacks to go in the first round, and Over 4.5 opened -560. The line recently moved to 5.5, and the Over price is +300.