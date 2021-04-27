NHL Rumors: Canadian Border Negotiations Could Go Into Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL playoffs are right around the corner, and negotiations with the Canadian government still could be ongoing as teams fight for the Stanley Cup.

You must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into Canada, but it was reduced to seven for NHL players who were traded from their team to one in the North Division.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are slated to begin in mid-May, and with the division realignments one team from Canada will make up the final four. That means teams will need to travel to and from Canada at some point during the playoff run.

According to ESPN, talks may go well into June regarding what the teams will need to do.

“It’s going to be down to the wire,” a source with knowledge told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.