Perhaps the best case scenario for the New England Patriots ended up proving true Sunday night just days before the 2021 NFL Draft.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, regarded as one of the top five signal-callers in this year’s class, fell to the Patriots at No. 15 overall in NFL Network’s live mock draft. NFL analyst Mike Giardi, who covers the Patriots, then hoped on the phone and called it in.

“We’re taking the athletic kid with a big brain. We’re taking Trey Lance to run this franchise for the next decade or so,” Giardi said during his appearance on the NFL Network show.

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, who previously has said he could see Lance fitting well with the Patriots, expressed how he liked the pick, too.

Trey Lance falls to the 15th pick…



And @MikeGiardi has Bill Belichick and the @Patriots taking the QB ðŸ‘€



ðŸ“º: NFL Mock Draft Live on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/lLmai6Rjm5 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 26, 2021

Now will New England be able to manufacture some draft luck when it actually matters? We’ll find out Thursday when the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off.