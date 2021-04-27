The first round of the NFL draft is one of the most unpredictable nights in sports, but if you think you’ve got a good read on things, you can walk away a winner.
All you have to do to win is answer six different draft-related questions with your predictions for how the first round will shake out Thursday night. Here are the questions you’ll need to answer:
Who will the Patriots’ first selection be?
— Justin Fields
— Trey Lance
— Micah Parsons
— Kwity Paye
— Other
Will the Patriots make a trade in the first round?
— Yes
— No
Which player will be drafted first?
— Justin Fields
— Trey Lance
Who will be the No. 3 overall pick?
— Mac Jones
— Trey Lance
— Justin Fields
— Kyle Pitts
— Zach Wilson
— Penei Sewell
Ja’Marr Chase draft position over/under:
— Over/under 5.5
How many offensive players will be drafted in Round 1?
— Over/under 18.5
If you’re not totally up to date on all the latest draft news and rumors, we’ve got you covered with our NFL draft preview.
