The first round of the NFL draft is one of the most unpredictable nights in sports, but if you think you’ve got a good read on things, you can walk away a winner.

Sign up now for the “NFL Draft Challenge” Pick & Win contest at NESN Games for your chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the ’47 Brand Store.

All you have to do to win is answer six different draft-related questions with your predictions for how the first round will shake out Thursday night. Here are the questions you’ll need to answer:

NESN Games: Pick & Win

Who will the Patriots’ first selection be?
— Justin Fields
— Trey Lance
— Micah Parsons
— Kwity Paye
— Other

Will the Patriots make a trade in the first round?
— Yes
— No

Which player will be drafted first?
— Justin Fields
— Trey Lance

Who will be the No. 3 overall pick?
— Mac Jones
— Trey Lance
— Justin Fields
— Kyle Pitts
— Zach Wilson
— Penei Sewell

Ja’Marr Chase draft position over/under:
— Over/under 5.5

How many offensive players will be drafted in Round 1?
— Over/under 18.5

If you’re not totally up to date on all the latest draft news and rumors, we’ve got you covered with our NFL draft preview.

So read up on that and sign up now to play and win with NESN Games!

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

