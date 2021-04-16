NESN Logo Sign In

One fan’s predictive skills during Friday’s Boston Red Sox versus Chicago White Sox game on NESN will score them a one-of-a kind keepsake.

Viewers of the game will have the opportunity to win a signed Dennis Eckersley jersey by playing the NESN Games’ first “Predict the Game” contest of the 2021 Red Sox season. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-White Sox will feature on-screen prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the game goes on. Players also can find additional questions online, improving their chances to win with each correct prediction.

The first question will appear during the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Red Sox Gameday LIVE.” First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The winner also will be entered automatically into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your chances to win.