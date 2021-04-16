NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are running it back with a rare Friday night tilt at TD Garden.

The Bruins at least temporarily solved their Isles problem Thursday night with a decisive 4-1 win over New York. They’ll now look to build on that momentum with what could be their third win in as many games since the trade deadline.

Unsurprisingly, Bruce Cassidy’s lineup will go unchanged Friday night. The one exception is in the crease where Jeremy Swayman will go back into the net for Boston. Dan Vladar will back him up, as Tuukka Rask gets the night off after making his return from injury Thursday night.

The Islanders, meanwhile, will likely come out with a much better effort Friday night. Head coach Barry Trotz slammed his team’s effort, calling Thursday night’s showing “unacceptable. “

“We had some guys that didn’t want to accept the challenge,” he said.