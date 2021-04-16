The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are running it back with a rare Friday night tilt at TD Garden.
The Bruins at least temporarily solved their Isles problem Thursday night with a decisive 4-1 win over New York. They’ll now look to build on that momentum with what could be their third win in as many games since the trade deadline.
Unsurprisingly, Bruce Cassidy’s lineup will go unchanged Friday night. The one exception is in the crease where Jeremy Swayman will go back into the net for Boston. Dan Vladar will back him up, as Tuukka Rask gets the night off after making his return from injury Thursday night.
The Islanders, meanwhile, will likely come out with a much better effort Friday night. Head coach Barry Trotz slammed his team’s effort, calling Thursday night’s showing “unacceptable. “
“We had some guys that didn’t want to accept the challenge,” he said.
Yikes.
Here are the projected lines for Friday’s Bruins-Islanders game.
BOSTON BRUINS (23-12-6)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — David Krejci — Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly — Curtis Lazar — Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon — Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly — Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril — Steve Kampfer
Jeremy Swayman
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-12-4)
Travis Zajac — Mathew Barzal — Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier — Brock Nelson — Josh Bailey
Kyle Palmieri — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Cal Clutterbuck — Casey Cizikas — Matt Martin
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy — Scott Mayfield
Noah Dobson — Andy Greene
Ilya Sorokin