Can Porto capitalize on any lingering resentment in the Chelsea camp?

The teams will meet Wednesday in Seville, Spain, at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Although the game is taking place at a neutral venue due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Porto will be the home team in the first leg.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clashed with defender Antonio Rudiger on Monday in practice, hours after West Brom inflicted a 5-2 defeat on the Blues. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel claims the players sorted out their differences and the matter is closed.

Porto will be without suspended striker Mehdi Taremi and midfielder Sergio Oliveira in the first leg.

Here’s when and how to watch Porto versus Chelsea in the United States:

When: Wednesday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

