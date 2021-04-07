Celtics’ Evan Fournier Remains Out Due To Health And Safety Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics again will be without Evan Fournier when they face the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Fournier will miss the Boston-New York matchup at TD Garden due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Celtics announced early Wednesday afternoon. The trade deadline acquisition also sat out Tuesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. New York:



Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2021

It’s unclear whether Tristan Thompson will suit up Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Celtics center has been out since March 16 due to a bout with COVID-19, as well as the ensuing conditioning required to get back to full strength. Brad Stevens on Tuesday indicated Thompson will be available against the Knicks.

The Knicks and Celtics sit seventh and eighth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference.

