Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch La Liga Game Online, On TV

Real Madrid and Barcelona are playing for their respective hopes of winning La Liga.

The teams will meet Saturday in Madrid at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in a La Liga Round 30 game. Real Madrid is in third place with 63 points after 29 games, and Barcelona is in second with 65 points. The winner has a chance to overtake first place, which Atletico Madrid occupies coming into the weekend.

This edition of “El Clasico” might represent the last for Lionel Messi. The Barcelona superstar’s contract will expire after this season, and plenty of questions surround the future of a player who tried to leave Barcelona during the summer 2020 transfer window.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Barcelona in the United States:

When: Saturday, April 10, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

