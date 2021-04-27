NESN Logo Sign In

Despite the uproar of recent weeks, Real Madrid and Chelsea still are in touching distance of continental glory.

The teams will meet Tuesday in Madrid at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. They’re no strangers to this advanced stage of the competition, as Chelsea is in the last four for the eighth time, and Real Madrid is in the semis for the 14th time.

Los Blancos and the Blues both were among the 12 teams that signed up for the breakaway European Super League last week. Fan uproar and potential expulsion from UEFA’s competition prompted the group to suspend their plans, so these teams will look to overcome the distraction and continue their pursuit of Champions League glory.

Some of the pregame buildup also centers around Eden Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 in a blockbuster transfer. Injuries have blighted Hazard’s Real Madrid career to date, and he returned from his latest ailment last weekend, playing 13 minutes in the goalless La Liga draw with Real Betis. Hazard has scored just four goals for Real Madrid. Hazard adding a fifth or more against Chelsea would be quite the story.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Chelsea in the United States: