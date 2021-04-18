Red Sox Wrap: White Sox Sweep Doubleheader With 5-1 Win In Game 2

ON THE MOUND

— PÃ©rez got the start in the second game instead of the first because he’s not a morning person. But his evening start was his most mediocre od the season.

The bats didn’t help him during his outing, but he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter, and threw 41 of 58 pitches for strike with four Ks.

The first three batters he faced Sunday all singled, allowing the White Sox to score the first run of the game in the opening inning with JosÃ© Abreu driving it in on a fielder’s choice.

But it was the top of the fourth where Chicago did the most damage, giving up three earned that included a lead-off home run from YermÃ­n Mercedes. PÃ©rez was pulled after working two outs.

— Inheriting a runner in relief, Austin Brice gave up a double that scored former UMass Lowell standout Danny Mendick to make it a 4-0 game. He got the next batter out to end the inning.

He came back out for the fifth, and finished the day giving up the lone hit with a strikeout and walk.

— Hirokazu Sawamura had a rough go in the sixth.

There, Chicago was able to make it a 5-1 game after one run came from the two hits and single walk he gave up.

— Phillips Valdez kept Chicago at bay with a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

