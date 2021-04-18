Red Sox Wrap: White Sox Sweep Doubleheader With 5-1 Win In Game 2

The Boston Red Sox had an off day on Sunday.
Unfortunately, it came on the day of a doubleheader with Chicago.
After a 5-1 loss to the White Sox in Game 2 that followed up a narrow 3-2 result in Game 1, the Red Sox fall to 10-6 on the season. Boston has one chance Monday to even the series, and still maintain first place in the American League East.
But a so-so start from MartÃn PÃ©rez couldn’t sustain just four hits from the offense against solid pitching.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
ON THE MOUND
— PÃ©rez got the start in the second game instead of the first because he’s not a morning person. But his evening start was his most mediocre od the season.
The bats didn’t help him during his outing, but he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter, and threw 41 of 58 pitches for strike with four Ks.
The first three batters he faced Sunday all singled, allowing the White Sox to score the first run of the game in the opening inning with JosÃ© Abreu driving it in on a fielder’s choice.
But it was the top of the fourth where Chicago did the most damage, giving up three earned that included a lead-off home run from YermÃn Mercedes. PÃ©rez was pulled after working two outs.
— Inheriting a runner in relief, Austin Brice gave up a double that scored former UMass Lowell standout Danny Mendick to make it a 4-0 game. He got the next batter out to end the inning.
He came back out for the fifth, and finished the day giving up the lone hit with a strikeout and walk.
— Hirokazu Sawamura had a rough go in the sixth.
There, Chicago was able to make it a 5-1 game after one run came from the two hits and single walk he gave up.
— Phillips Valdez kept Chicago at bay with a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Boston went three innings before ever getting anyone on base. But in the fourth, they started laying into White Sox starter Michael Kopech and he was pulled.
J.D. Martinez got them on the board after that after a single drove in KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez (walk) and advanced Alex Verdugo (single) to second.
After the run, though, reliever Matt Foster got out of the jam as Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Marwin Gonzales flied out.
— Nothing came of a Bobby Dalbec single in the fifth or a ground rule double from Bogaerts in the sixth.
TWEET OF THE GAME
At least it seemed like a beautiful day at Fenway Park, right?
UP NEXT
The series is still salvageable. At least, if the Red Sox are cool with splitting it. One more game against the White Sox on Monday starts at 11:10 a.m. ET.