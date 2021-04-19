Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

As is tradition, the Red Sox will play morning baseball in Boston on Patriots’ Day.

The Red Sox and White Sox will wrap up their four-game set Monday. Boston will be in search of a series split after Chicago claimed both games of Sunday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts (scheduled off day) will not be in Boston’s starting nine for the finale. The ever-versatile Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop and bat sixth. The Red Sox will send out an outfield of Franchy Cordero, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe, from left to right.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Boston in search of his third win on the young season. The right-hander went at least five innings in each of his first three 2021 starts and has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing on the campaign. Eovaldi will be opposed by White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-White Sox game: