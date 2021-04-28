David Krejci, Bruce Cassidy React To Filthy Taylor Hall Goal Vs. Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall put the game on ice as his third-period tally provided the Boston Bruins a three-goal lead en route to their 3-1 win over the host Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

But there was more to it than that as the left winger’s goal was, without a doubt, the filthiest he has scored in a Bruins sweater. (You can, and should, watch it here.)

The goal prompted a bit of a postgame reaction from linemate David Krejci and head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“He obviously made a great play. It was a big goal for our team,” Krejci said on a postgame video conference.

Krejci, who also scored, had the assist on Hall’s goal along with Mike Reilly.