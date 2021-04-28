David Krejci, Bruce Cassidy React To Filthy Taylor Hall Goal Vs. Penguins

It was Hall's fourth goal in nine games with Boston

Taylor Hall put the game on ice as his third-period tally provided the Boston Bruins a three-goal lead en route to their 3-1 win over the host Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

But there was more to it than that as the left winger’s goal was, without a doubt, the filthiest he has scored in a Bruins sweater. (You can, and should, watch it here.)

The goal prompted a bit of a postgame reaction from linemate David Krejci and head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“He obviously made a great play. It was a big goal for our team,” Krejci said on a postgame video conference.

Krejci, who also scored, had the assist on Hall’s goal along with Mike Reilly.

“You know, I felt like it was kind of 3-on-2 and he was coming as as a late guy. Again, you get those a lot in the game, but he made a great play. He made a play happen, and good for him. Like I said, it was a big goal for our team.”

Hall received the puck, evaded a Pittsburgh defender with a beautiful move and then lifted it over the shoulder of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

“Sometimes you got to beat guys one-on-one in this league. You got to pick your spots when to do it, when is the appropriate time. They both did, finished real well,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference when asked about both goals by Krejci and Hall.

“(Krejci’s) was a big goal for us. We hadn’t scored here in five, four-and-a-half periods, whatever it was. And Hall’s, it’s nice to extend your lead… Kudos to them. Our top guys did the finishing tonight and the bottom guys did a lot of the dirty work, the grunt work, the physicality. It was a good formula for us.”

Hall has scored just two goals before being acquired before the NHL trade deadline. He now has four goals in just nine games with the Bruins.

