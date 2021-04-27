Watch Bobby Dalbec Slam First HR Of Year For Red Sox Vs. Mets

NESN Logo Sign In

Good news, the home run cart came to New York for Bobby Dalbec’s first home run of the season.

In the top of the third inning for the Boston Red Sox in their game against the Mets on Tuesday, the first basemen led off the frame with his team trailing by a run.

His first homer of the year couldn’t have come at a better time, either, getting Boston on the board to tie the game at 1-1 with a 390-foot rocket to right center.

Check it out:

Bobby delivering that ball to the Sox pen! ðŸ‘‹ pic.twitter.com/aFIDwyVAwL — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 27, 2021

The guys in the bullpen were happy to move out of the way for that one.