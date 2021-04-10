NESN Logo Sign In

Karim Benzema didn’t wait long to bring the soccer world to a stand-still.

The Real Madrid striker scored a sensational goal Saturday to give his team an early lead against Barcelona in “El Clasico.” Benzema ran onto Lucas Vázquez’s cross and flicked it past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with his heel in the 13th minute.

The goal was the ninth Benzema has scored in his last seven games in all competitions. It was goal against Barcelona in La Liga since April 2016.

Toni Kroos later doubled Real Madrid’s advantage in the 28th minute.

Real Madrid will move into first place in La Liga’s standings if it beats Barcelona.

