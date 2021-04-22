Why Tom Brady Isn’t Happy With NFL’s New Jersey Number Rules

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL’s oldest active player isn’t a fan of the league’s revamped jersey numbering system.

NFL owners this week approved a proposal that will relax the long-standing rules governing which numbers players can wear based on their position. Under the new guidelines, running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs all can sport any number from 1 to 49, in addition to their previously available digits.

Defenders and skill-position players around the league have celebrated the change. Not Tom Brady, though.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback believes the incoming wave of uniform number changes actually will have a negative impact on the on-field product.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!!!!” the 43-year-old Brady wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Going to make for a lot of bad football.”