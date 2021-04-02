For quite a while now, you’ve been able to set your calendar to Xander Bogaerts starting for the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day
The longtime shortstop has started the first Red Sox game of the season every year since 2014 when he became a full-time big leaguer. Bogaerts once again will be in the starting lineup Friday afternoon when the Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The 28-year-old will man his usual position and hit fourth.
Friday marks eight straight Opening Day starts at shortstop for Bogaerts, who, coincidentally, is matching a record set a century ago.
Good stuff.
First pitch for Orioles-Red Sox is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, with coverage on NESN beginning at 12:30 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi and John Means will be the starters for the second straight year.