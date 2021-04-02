NESN Logo Sign In

At just a little longer last, Boston Red Sox Opening Day finally is upon us.

The Red Sox will start their 121st home season Friday, carrying hopes and dreams that accompany spring and a new baseball campaign. Boston will host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in the first game of its 162-game schedule, one day later than originally anticipated, as Thursday’s meeting was postponed due to bad weather.

NESN once again will be the place to watch Red Sox Opening Day. Pregame coverage will start at 12:30 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” and an hour-long episode of “Red Sox GameDay LIVE” will feature Boston’s Opening Day ceremonies. First pitch of the Red Sox-Orioles game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and stick with NESN afterward for full postgame coverage.

Play ball!

Here’s when and how to watch Red Sox Opening Day coverage on NESN (all times ET):

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

1 p.m. — “Red Sox GameDay LIVE”

2 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

5 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

