Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Game 2 Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will be without one of their usual middle-six forwards for Monday night’s tilt with the New York Islanders.

Bruce Cassidy after morning skate announced Craig Smith will not be available for Game 2. Smith exited Saturday night’s Game 1 at TD Garden in the second period after sustaining a hit from Cal Clutterbuck. The Bruins head coach currently is labeling Smith as day-to-day.

With Smith out of the picture, Jake DeBrusk will move up to the second line right wing. DeBrusk will be replaced on Boston’s third line by Karson Kuhlman, who’s set to make his 2021 postseason debut. Boston’s first and fourth lines will remain intact.

As for the Islanders, Barry Trotz on Sunday noted he will use the same skaters Monday as he deployed in the series opener, though line alterations were possible. New York’s head coach also has yet to commit to a Game 2 starting goaltender after llya Sorokin was in between the pipes for four B’s goals in Game 1.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Islanders-Bruins Game 2:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon–Connor Clifton