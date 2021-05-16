Bruins-Capitals Game 1 Takeaways: Thoughts, Analysis On Boston’s Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins began their 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 1.

— One of the big on-ice storylines going into the series was the impact that physicality would have.

It should be no surprise that the Capitals came out taking the body every time they could to begin the game. But, truthfully, that style of play isn’t sustainable across 60 minutes every night of a best-of-seven series. Alex Ovechkin isn’t going to be able to line up David Krejci like he did seconds after opening puck drop every single time, and so on.

There undoubtedly will be clamoring for the Bruins to go big and physical in the ensuing games. For now, that might not be the answer. The Capitals are built so uniquely that the Bruins — nor any of the other teams in the NHL — can match physicality the way Washington uses it. Also, turning the series into a gong show won’t fix some of the things that sank the Bruins on Saturday, like getting jammed up in the neutral zone.

The best thing Boston can do is just try to get to it’s game, and not get sucked into playing the way the Capitals want the B’s to play. Easier said than done obviously, but the Bruins absolutely can out-skill the Capitals.

— Bruce Cassidy made a good point after the game about the Bruins’ approach to facing Craig Anderson: It wouldn’t matter who was in net because they didn’t create nearly enough quality chances.