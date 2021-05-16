NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins didn’t play well enough to win Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series vs. the Washington Capitals. But they didn’t get much luck, either.

Nic Dowd was credited with the overtime game-winner, when he deflected T.J. Oshie’s shot in front of Tuukka Rask. To say the puck had eyes would be an understatement, but it eventually found the back of the net to give Washington a 3-2 overtime win and allowed the Caps to take the 1-0 series lead.

Nic Dowd scored his first career overtime goal in the #StanleyCup Playoffs to power the @Capitals to a 1-0 lead in their First Round series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Has0BYsxem pic.twitter.com/HeXquNMKS7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2021

“Just a one-timer from the blue line there,” Rask said after the game. “I think it was going over my head or at my head or something, and it hit a stick, hit my chest, and somehow ended up in the net. I think I probably bumped it into my own net. I didn’t see the replay, but that’s what I would guess.”

In that regard, it was a frustrating night for the Bruins. All three of the Capitals’ goals were either deflected or took peculiar bounces. The Capitals, to their credit, were able to get just enough bodies to the front and that ultimately made the difference.

“I think all the goals hit a stick,” Rask added. “That’s how it goes sometimes. I think goalies in general in this league are really good, so it’s a tough to beat them with direct shots — you’re going to need some screens and directions, and they had three of them. It’s hockey. But I guess tough luck on me.”

Here are more Game 1 notes.