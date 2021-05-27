And who has been better in between the pipes than Tuukka Rask? The Bruins netminder stopped 40 of 41 shots in the Game 5 clincher against the Capitals and finished the series with a .941 save percentage and 1.81 goals against mark.

I still wouldn’t lay this series price on the Bruins before Game 1 because it’s too expensive. I really like their chances to advance, but I refuse to risk $215 or $235 to win $100. Some of us are invested on the B’s at 14-to-1 or higher to win the Stanley Cup. When your bread is already buttered, you tend to stay on the sidelines when other prices get too expensive.

Boston’s prices to win the Stanley Cup have been slashed a ton since the playoffs began. You would be lucky to find anything higher than 5-to-1 across the country. DraftKings has the lowest available odds on the B’s at +450, so $100 wins $450 there. Multiple sportsbooks have 5-to-1, but that appears to be the ceiling at this point in time.

One option I’m keeping close tabs on is the potential to sell one of my tickets with our friends at PropSwap — a company that allows you to buy and sell legal sports betting tickets.

“We are a secondary market for sports bets,” PropSwap co-founder Ian Epstein told NESN. “Bets made at any legal sportsbook can be posted for sale on our site at a price the seller sets. Buyers can come and purchase it. It’s like eBay for sports bets. It’s up to the seller how much they want to walk away with.

“The point is that you are not tied to your bet anymore,” Epstein continued. “Before we existed, you made your bet and either won or lost. We are trying to bring this ‘buy low, sell high’ mentality to the fold. And the idea is that you’re not stuck with your bet anymore. You can cash out for a profit.”

So what about my 14-to-1 Bruins ticket? How much is it worth?