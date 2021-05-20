Buccaneers Linebacker Mocks Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

Devin White is more than ready to put one of football’s most popular debates to rest.

The Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick argument never lost steam over the course of the quarterback’s first season in Tampa Bay. Don’t expect the conversation to die down any time soon, even after Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV victory. It undoubtedly will be discussed ad nauseam over the next several months given the Patriots will host the reigning champions in early October.

This is much to the chagrin of Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who shared his thoughts on the tired debate in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday.

“I wonder how many times Belichick is going to sack Tom Brady. Tired of hearing about them two vs. one another,” White tweeted, per The Spun.

Perhaps White will use his disdain of the debate as added motivation when the Bucs visit Foxboro in Week 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images