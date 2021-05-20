This Shohei Ohtani Take From Stephen A. Smith Is Impressively Stupid

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen A. Smith in recent years has transitioned from being a master of all-things bad takes to a genuinely insightful sports analyst — usually, anyway.

Well, he returned to his roots Wednesday morning.

The “First Take” talking head apparently isn’t all that impressed with Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who might be the best baseball player on a team that rosters Mike Trout, a player some consider the greatest ever. Smith’s rationale — if you can call it that — is that Ohtani is hitting under .280 for a team with a losing record.

“I don’t give a damn,” Smith said. “Ohtani is nice and all that stuff. I get it, it’s special, it’s special what I’m seeing so far. I mean, just stop the presses. He’s got the 14 home runs, he’s batting .271 — not .371, not .471 — he’s batting .271.

” … And you bring up Babe Ruth all you want to, all you want to. There in fourth place, I get it. I understand that. … There five games under .500.”

But really, it’s all about the way Smith delivered his take. He essentially dismissed the most uniquely gifted baseball player in generations — maybe ever — as meh.

Take a look: