TD Garden Electric As Bruins-Islanders Mark Return To Near-Full Capacity

The Boston Bruins got a small sense of normality on Saturday as fans packed the TD Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sports landscape.

It featured a number of awesome moments including everything from pregame, to Boston’s banner captain, to celebrations following a David Pastrnak first-period goal.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from early part of Game 1:

We're stronger together.



We're louder together.



We're back together.



Puck dropped in Boston! pic.twitter.com/6rJD6PCWA1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2021

It was also pretty awesome to see AJ Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School hockey player who was injured earlier this season and supported by the Bruins, as the Game 1 Banner Captain.