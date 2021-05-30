TD Garden Electric As Bruins-Islanders Mark Return To Near-Full Capacity

It's good to have fans back in TD Garden

The Boston Bruins got a small sense of normality on Saturday as fans packed the TD Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sports landscape.

It featured a number of awesome moments including everything from pregame, to Boston’s banner captain, to celebrations following a David Pastrnak first-period goal.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from early part of Game 1:

It was also pretty awesome to see AJ Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School hockey player who was injured earlier this season and supported by the Bruins, as the Game 1 Banner Captain.

And then there were the celebrations, both courtesy of Pastrnak:

The Bruins and Islanders were tied 2-all after two periods.

