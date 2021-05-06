Future Hall Of Famer Miguel Cabrera Is In Town For Series Against Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in extra innings last night.

Former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera is not the same player that he once was as but everyone takes notice whenever a future Hall of Famer takes the field. Cabrera’s presence at Fenway Park got Jonathan Papelbon and Tim Wakefield discussing the five toughest hitters that they faced in their careers.

The Red Sox are looking to win the three-game series over Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images