The Boston Red Sox had a situation they should have felt very comfortable with in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately weren’t able to capitalize and fell 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers in extra innings at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The Red Sox shortstop, who has played as well as any at the position this season, put a ball in play on a line drive to left-center, but it wasn’t able to fall as Detroit’s Robbie Grossman made a diving snag to send the game to extras.

The Tigers made the most of that opportunity scoring three runs off Garrett Whitlock and ultimately held on as the Red Sox scored two of their own in the 10th.

J.D. Martinez tied the game with a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but the Red Sox settled for eight hits in the contest. Marwin Gonzalez was the only Boston batter to record multiple hits.

The Red Sox fell to 18-13 while the Tigers snapped a six-game losing skid and improved to 9-22.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wet.