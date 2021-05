NESN Logo Sign In

The stage is set.

The Boston Celtics will meet the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after Boston defeated the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in their play-in tournament game at TD Garden.

The win sealed the No. 7 seed for the Celtics.

And now fans will need to cancel plans they had Saturday night because the C’s and Nets will begin their series at 8 p.m. ET.

We’re ready.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images