Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Has Highest ERA Of Boston Rotation

For as good as he started the season, Eduardo Rodriguez has dropped his last two starts on the mound for the Boston Red Sox.

And while in the left-hander gave up four runs in both of those losses, the 8-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays looked much different for him.

In five innings pitched, Rodriguez tied a career-high 11 hits, while also allowing a walk with six strikeouts.

“Command is not where he usually is, and that’s something that he needs regardless of of his stuff, if he’s throwing hard or his velocity is down,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the Red Sox ace following the loss.

“He’s been able to elevate the last two starts, but there’s been a lot of contact. I think teams are doing a good job staying with him and going the other way, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and see what we can do.”

After Tuesday, Rodriguez’s ERA increased to 4.70, which is the highest among Boston’s starting rotation.

His month of May is responsible for that, as he’s given up 33 hits in 21 innings during his four starts, with an ERA of 6.00 for the month.